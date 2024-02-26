Louisville could face multiple rounds of severe weather this week. Here's what to expect

Severe storms could arrive in Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service

Louisville could receive some strong storms two nights in a row, as the National Weather Service said it was monitoring a system that could bring thunderstorms, hail and winds gusts of 30-40 miles per hour early Tuesday morning.

Storm impacts could last from 2-6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service's Storm Prediction Center.

The potentially severe weather comes ahead of another system that could bring heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds that could cause spin-up tornadoes Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

As of Monday, the weather service placed the Louisville metro area in the "slight risk" category for severe weather. Severe storm impacts could last from 3-9 a.m. Wednesday.

Severe weather could impact Louisville and southern Indiana Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Forecaster Brian Neudorff said Kentuckiana residents will want turn on their weather-related push notifications overnight Tuesday to ensure warning alerts are seen as soon as they are delivered. Severe storms could also linger around for the Wednesday morning commute.

"With heavy rains in areas that don't drain very well, there could be some ponding," Neudorff said.

The weather service's Louisville office has a "low-to-medium" confidence in a threat for brief tornadoes early Wednesday, Neudorff said. Spin-ups would be caused by winds of 60 miles per hour or more.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Louisville metro area that will last from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"Most forecasts, especially when it comes to severe weather, it ebbs and flows," Neudorff said. "We will continue to fine tune these forecasts as we get closer (to the event.)"

Neurdorff said the overnight conditions could be similar to the severe weather even from Feb. 10, when EF-1 tornadoes were reported in Henry County and southern Indiana.

Louisville forecast

Monday night: There is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees and south winds of 9-18 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 28 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 50%, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees and south winds of 14-20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 29 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 60%., with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. The low will be around 54 degrees. It will be breezy, with a southwest wind of 21 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 38 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Wednesday: Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible. It will be cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around 41 degrees by 5 p.m. There will be a west wind of 17 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 34 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees and a northwest wind 6 to 14 miles per hour.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

Thursday night: There is a 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.

Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@gannett.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville severe weather chances Tuesday, Wednesday