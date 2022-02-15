Louisville council candidate charged with attempted murder after shots fired at mayoral candidate

george floyd minneapolis death police brutality protest riots black lives matter breonna taylor louisville police department kentucky confederate statue breckenridge john castleman mayor greg fischer





A Louisville metro council candidate on Monday was charged with attempted murder after he fired gunshots at a mayoral candidate, the Associated Press reports.

Quintez Brown, who is running as an independent, allegedly attempted to shoot Democrat Craig Greenberg in his campaign office but, according to Louisville police spokesman Aaron Ellis, only grazed his shirt with a bullet.

"Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed," said Greenberg according to the Associated Press.

Brown, 21, also faces four counts of wanton endangerment because of others present in the office at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses testify that Brown shot multiple rounds at Greenberg's office, where four additional colleagues were also present.

"When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me and began shooting," Greenberg said of Brown, who walked into Greenberg's office doorway wielding the weapon.

Brown fled after a staffer shut the door and began barricading the office entrance with tables and desks.

Greenberg said he was "shaken but safe" after the incident.

Brown was previously an editorial columnist for The Courier-Journal, a Louisville, and is a civil rights activist.

Police say that Brown seems to have acted alone in his shooting and that his motive behind the incident is unclear.