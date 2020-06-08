Louisville demanded justice after police killed Breonna Taylor. Instead, it lost another black life

Addie McAtee, 50, stands at the site where her brother, David McAtee, 53, was shot and killed by Louisville, Ky., police June 1. (Kate Linthicum/Los Angeles Times)

It had been a long day at the hospital. Breonna Taylor was tired. She and her boyfriend met for a steak dinner and then drove home to her southside neighborhood, where they fell into bed and turned on "Freedom Riders," a documentary about the 1960s civil rights movement.

Taylor had dozed off — she was due back at the hospital early the next morning — but was awakened by pounding on the front door shortly after midnight March 13.

“Who is it?” her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he yelled multiple times. When nobody answered, he reached for his licensed handgun.

The door burst open, and three men in street clothes rushed in, weapons drawn. Walker fired a shot, striking one of them in the thigh. The men responded with more than 20 bullets, eight of which hit Taylor, killing her.

The men, whom Walker said he believed were intruders, turned out to be police who were serving a warrant at Taylor’s apartment in search of a suspected drug dealer. The alleged dealer, who police say once picked up a package at Taylor's house, had in fact already been arrested by other officers at his house 10 miles away.

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed while police were executing a warrant at her house March 13.

Upstaged at first by the coronavirus outbreak — which Taylor, an emergency room technician, was helping fight — the police killing of an unarmed black woman in her own home nearly went unnoticed nationally. It quickly slipped from the headlines, another tragic encounter between police and African Americans.

"At first we felt a little lonely," said Elysia Bowman, her best friend, who worried that Taylor, who would have been 27 this month and was known by some as Breezy, might be forgotten.

But suddenly, Taylor's name was echoing through the streets. New developments in her case combined with two weeks of international outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody ignited protests here on Taylor's behalf.

It felt like attention was finally being paid. But the police response to those demonstrations, as if in a cruel arc, would end up claiming another black life in a spray of gunfire.

Like cities across the country, Louisville responded to protests against police brutality with a curfew and aggressive policing. Those measures resulted in the death of David "Ya Ya" McAtee, a 53-year-old with long dreadlocks who ran a barbecue joint on a busy corner in Louisville's poor, predominantly black West End.

Just after midnight on June 1, dozens of police and National Guard troops descended on the neighborhood to clear people from the streets. The people were not protesting and were miles away from the nearest demonstration, but they were in violation of Mayor Greg Fischer's curfew.

As the crowd began to disperse, a police officer fired a nonlethal pepper spray pellet, sending several people running for cover into McAtee's small restaurant, which doubled as his home.

Surveillance videos from the scene show that McAtee, who was inside, poked his head out the door to see what was happening while his hand came to rest on what appeared to be a handgun strapped to his right hip. Immediately police fired two pepper balls toward him and his niece, who was also standing in the doorway, narrowly missing her head.

In response, McAtee appeared to fire one shot out the door. Two police officers and one member of the National Guard shot back, killing him. Soon Louisville, which had laid Taylor to rest as winter gave way to spring, was readying itself for another funeral.

Protesters have argued that McAtee and Walker were acting in self-defense in line with Kentucky's "stand your ground" law, which gives residents the right to use deadly force against home intruders. Both incidents, they say, were the result of sloppy and confrontational policing that treats black lives as expendable.