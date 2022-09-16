Louisville elementary school boosts security Friday as precaution after domestic incident

Security was increased Friday at Stonestreet Elementary after two individuals involved in a domestic incident off campus ended up at or near the school, according to a letter sent to parents.

The letter, sent by Principal Donnie Boemker and provided to The Courier Journal by Jefferson County Public Schools, said the incident did not take place at the school, but security was put in place as a precaution since one of the two adults involved in the situation went to the school for assistance. Boemker said the other individual involved in the incident was outside of the school when children were being dropped off, but that person left when approached by school staff.

"As this incident occurred while students were arriving at school, we temporarily increased our security level," Boemker said," adding students "are not in any danger, and there was never any threat." The letter also said additional security will be at on site when classes end Friday.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell and Boemker said there was not a threat to the school and that police are currently investigating the incident.

Stonestreet Elementary is located in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood.

