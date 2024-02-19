Louisville fire department crews respond to major apartment fire in Phoenix Hill

Louisville Fire Department is responding to a major structure fire in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, LDF announced via social media.

Multiple fire crews have arrived at 310 @ NuLu, 310 S Hancock St. Opened in 2015, the near-downtown apartment complex offers about 173 apartments ranging from studio to two-bedroom units, according to past reporting by The Courier Journal.

Witnesses have reported via social media seeing heavy flames and black smoke rising from the building.

No other information has been released by officials.

BE ADVISED: Multiple LFD crews on scene of a working structure fire on the East Jefferson and South Hancock. pic.twitter.com/9wNgrrv7qc — Louisville Fire Dept (@loukyfire) February 19, 2024

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 310 @ Nulu: Major structure fire reported in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood