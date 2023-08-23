Louisville fugitives arrested after 2-hour standoff with police in southern California
Louisville fugitives arrested after 2-hour standoff with police in southern California
Louisville fugitives arrested after 2-hour standoff with police in southern California
Erik Compton has played in just two PGA Tour events this season and has not won a tournament in 168 career starts.
Rashada left Florida after a reported $13.8 million NIL offer fell through. Now he's won the starting QB job at Arizona State as a true freshman. That is one quick redemption story.
Twitch's previously announced Discovery Feed is now out in the wild as a live test following the feature's announcement back in July. The new feed will surface short clips from streams in a TikTok-like area within the Twitch app, giving offline creators a way to connect with new viewers without staying live for hours on end. The company says it will use the test period to train its algorithm and collect user feedback before a full release of Discovery Feed this fall.
Jaden Rasha was originally a Florida recruit but he was released from his national letter of intent amid a highly-publicized NIL deal gone bad.
Stocks closed Tuesday's trading session mixed with the Nasdaq Composite the only major index to close the day in positive territory.
A grieving widow is suing Tesla after her husband's 2020 Model 3 crashed and exploded, causing a fire that resulted in his death. The plaintiff, Jiyoung Yoon, claims Tesla played a role in designing, manufacturing, distributing and selling her husband's car in its "defective and unreasonably dangerous condition," which ultimately caused his death, according to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York. Jyung Woo Hahn, 46, was driving his Tesla on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York, on March 12, 2022 when the vehicle malfunctioned and collided with a tree and immediately burst into flames.
The conclusion to the main 'Destiny 2' story arc, 'The Final Shape,' arrives February 27th.
More than 107,000 shoppers have given these bestsellers a flawless five-star rating. Score them for up to 40% off.
Sales of previously owned homes dropped 2.2% in July from the month before to an annualized rate of 4.07 million.
It will be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.
Retail crime weighed on Dick's Sporting Goods profits in the second quarter and has the retailer lowering its outlook for the full-year.
'Half-Life 2' will get an RTX upgrade thanks to the community and NVIDIA.
The stock market has been pressured by the bond market of late. And an oft-overlooked part of the Treasury market could be fueling the move.
Tropical Storm Hilary pummeled Southern California on Sunday, unleashing flash floods, mudslides, downed trees and power outages. According to forecasters, Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.
Tesla driver watches while FSD sends his Model 3 into a giant puddle. Driver ignores signs and safe driving behavior, now wants to sue.
"When I got sober, everything I did felt weird and different, even though they were things I had done daily for years."
'Ghostrunner 2,' the sequel to a terrific cyberpunk platformer from 2020, will arrive on October 26th. It will be available on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
The Grand Cherokee has 37.7 cubic-feet of cargo space. We put that number to the test.
2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Best of Show is a 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K.
The Brooklyn-based recipe developer and 'Next Level Chef' season 2 contestant invites us into her parent's home for a traditional Bangladeshi doughy snack. The post Mehreen Karim on how the perfect dish can ignite joyful memories appeared first on In The Know.