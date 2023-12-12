Louisville gets $7.5M to redesign streets, make some two-ways

Louisville will use $7.5 million in federal money to redesign downtown streets and busy intersections.

"This project will transform 2nd and 3rd streets, converting one ways to two-way streets, adding bike lanes and turn lanes, and making significant safety improvements at every intersection from U of L to Broadway,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a statement issued Monday by Sen. Mitch McConnell's office.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, which was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021. The Department of Transportation awarded Louisville with grant funding in its second round of awards for fiscal year 2023. More than 200 communities nationwide received money from the program.

McConnell, who voted in favor of the 2021 infrastructure bill, said he contacted the Department to Transportation to share his support for Louisville's grant application.

“Like many growing American cities, Louisville is familiar with the cost that inefficient, backed-up roads can have on residents, commuters, families, and businesses alike," McConnell said in a statement. "Unfortunately, busy roads can also lead to dangerous and sometimes deadly situations. While Kentuckians still experience far too many traffic fatalities, I’m grateful to see today’s significant investment go toward reducing this deadly trend."

The White House said in February 2023 that Kentucky will receive $2.2 billion for road, bridges, public transit, ports and airports between 2022 and 2026.

"Thank you, Senator McConnell and Congressman McGarvey, for your help in securing this important funding," Greenberg said. "I look forward to getting the project underway and seeing the positive impact it will have on everyone who lives, works, and visits Old Louisville and its surrounding neighborhoods.”

