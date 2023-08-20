Louisville heat wave: Here are options for those who need assistance

Dangerously high temperatures are poised to hit Louisville this week, leaving some without ways to escape the impending heat wave.

An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from Monday to Thursday evening, as heat indexes are expected to rise into triple digits.

"Prolonged hot and humid conditions with heat index values around 105 degrees each afternoon and evening," the weather service reports. "Muggy nights with lows in the mid 70s will not provide much relief from daytime heat."

Here are a few ways people can protect themselves or get a respite from the weather:

City cooling centers

Those in need of a cooling center have a few options provided by the city during the upcoming heat wave.

Eight Neighborhood Place locations will be open. Neighborhood Place is an "initiative to provide families and individuals with better access to community based services," according to the city website.

Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation’s 14 community centers will be open during regular operating hours, and some partner with Dare to Care to offer the Kids Café program to give free evening meals to people 18 and under, according to Kevin Trager, spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Seventeen branches of the Louisville Free Public Library will be open during regular business hours as well, Trager said.

The Metro Senior Nutrition Program has 14 congregate sites for those 60 and older to get lunches or do activities in air-conditioned spaces, Trager said.

Operation White Flag

Operation White Flag, coordinated by the Coalition for the Homeless, ensures "individuals experiencing houselessness can find shelter during severe weather," Trager said.

The program is active when the temperature or heat index is 95 degrees or higher. A white flag is flown outside participating shelters to signal its participation, Trager said. People can stay at the shelter while the weather persists.

Shelters include:

Wayside Christian Mission, which accepts cats and dogs, 432 E. Jefferson St.

Salvation Army Center (day shelter only), 911 S. Brook St.

Waived TARC Fees

Transit Authority of River City waives fares for those who need a ride to a shelter. The passenger can alert the driver when boarding, Trager said.

Water distribution

Metro employees check on areas with unhoused populations to distribute water in order to help prevent dehydration, said Trager.

Pools, splash pads and spraygrounds

The city's more than 30 splash pads and spraygrounds will be open during normal hours — dawn to dusk — during the heat wave, Trager said.

