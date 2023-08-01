Louisville home filled with 'explosive materials' will be burned down after investigation

Last week, Louisville Metro Police and federal agents investigated a Highview man's home after being informed that he had homemade explosives. Now, city officials are taking additional action.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg declared a state of emergency as Metro Code Enforcement personnel prepare to demolish the home and its attached garage.

There is no set date for when the controlled burn of the home in the 6200 block of Applegate Lane will occur, but Greenberg said it will not take place before a community meeting planned for next week to provide more information to neighbors. The exact date, time and location of the meeting are still being determined.

Marc Hibel, 53, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. There are other charges against him pending, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Tuesday.

Hibel is a chemist by trade and admitted to being in possession of "laboratory grade equipment and chemicals," according to his arrest citation. He is still in custody as of Tuesday, and police do not plan to make any additional arrests.

The home in the 6200 block of Applegate Lane in the Highview neighborhood is slated for an emergency demolition later after LMPD discovered hazardous materials, including potential explosives, in the home after executing a search warrant. The homeowner is currently in jail. Aug. 1, 2023. (Credit: Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal)

More headlines: Greenberg deadline for LMPD to review DOJ report misconduct has passed. What happens now?

Without tips from citizens and intervention by LMPD and the FBI, the situation could have resulted in a "catastrophic event" Gwinn-Villaroel said.

"This is truly a case of see something, say something," she said.

The home in the 6200 block of Applegate Lane in the Highview neighborhood is slated for an emergency demolition later after LMPD discovered hazardous materials, including potential explosives, in the home after executing a search warrant. The homeowner is currently in jail. Aug. 1, 2023. (Credit: Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal)

The controlled burn is necessary because it is a "hoarder's house," Greenberg said. Officials would not have been able to safely move around the residence to remove the hazardous materials, especially while wearing bulky personal protective gear.

"Based on the unanimous advice of all of the agencies and experts that are involved, this is the safest way to proceed for the health and safety community," he said.

On Thursday, Hibel invited the undercover LMPD agents into his home and showed them the explosive devices, Gwinn-Villaroel said. Some of them contained TNT, according to his arrest records. He also admitted to having TNP, also known as picric acid, which can be highly explosive. The picric acid has already been disposed of, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Story continues

Hibel also told officials he had previously made homemade explosives.

"This structure and its contents are more secure now than they have been over the past several years," Greenberg said. "And it's under constant surveillance."

The home in the 6200 block of Applegate Lane in the Highview neighborhood has police tape and a chain-link fence surrounding it. A neighboring home at 6213 is slated for an emergency demolition later after LMPD discovered hazardous materials, including potential explosives, in the home after executing a search warrant. One suspect is currently in jail. Aug. 1, 2023. (Credit: Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal)

By Friday afternoon, bomb squad technicians and detectives were present at Hibel's residence to perform a "controlled detonation of a device," LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. That denotation posed no threat to the public, the LMPD statement said.

Greenberg on Tuesday said he is unsure whether residents of the area will have to evacuate prior to the upcoming demolition and controlled burn of the structures. However, if evacuations are necessary, the city will provide a shelter with air conditioning, water and food, he said.

This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Eleanor McCrary at EMcCrary@courier-journal.com or on Twitter at @ellie_mccrary.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville home filled with explosives to be demolished after arrest