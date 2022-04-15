Louisville homicides: 16-year-old charged in two separate March killings

A teenaged boy has been charged with homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of two other teen boys in March in eastern Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police announced Friday that a 16-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly killed a teen on March 2 and another on March 20.

Wilson Mugisha,18, was found shot to death March 2 at eastern Louisville's E.P. Tom Sawyer Park, according to LMPD.

Officers responded at about 7 a.m. to a report of a person down in the parking lot of the park, in the 3000 block of Freys Hill Road, near Lyndon and Anchorage.

Just over two weeks later, on March 20, officers responded to the call of a shooting in the parking lot of an East End retirement home in the 2900 block of Goose Creek Road at about 12:30 a.m., according to an LMPD statement.

James Cameron Shickert, 17, was found shot in his car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old was charged with both murders, possession of a handgun by a minor and robbery in the first degree. He was taken into custody this morning without incident on Blossom Lane, police said.

