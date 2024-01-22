Louisville, Kentucky weather to see cloudy skies, plenty of rain this week

Winter weather caused havoc through Kentucky last week, but precipitation still has sights set on the state this week, according to National Weather Service−Louisville.

While the cold temperatures may have subisded, plenty of rain is expected to fall throughout Louisville and the rest of the state.

Here's what you need to know:

Is it supposed to rain today?

No. Precipitation isn't expected to be an issue except for those north of Interstate 64 until the Tuesday morning commute, according to NWS. A slight chance of freezing rain could fall late Monday night into Tuesday morning for those north of the I-64.

Is it supposed to rain tomorrow?

According to NWS, there is 90% chance of precipitation Tuesday, Jan. 23, as the temperatures start to climb.

Another chilly night is expected tonight, but it won't be nearly as cold as this morning.



Temps warm above freezing area-wide on Monday.



Precipitation chances return Monday night; a brief period of freezing rain is possible. #KYwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/BEFC2EMhvf — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 21, 2024

Louisville, Ky. weather forecast Jan. 23-28, 2024

Here is the weather forecast from the National Weather Service−Louisville:

Monday, Jan. 22: Enjoy the partly sunny skies despite a high temperature of 39 degrees. Overnight temperatures will hit 32, as precipitation chances come in at 60%. Rain is likely to hit the area round 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, Jan. 23: Rainfall between a quarter and half of an inch are possible, as precipitation settles in at 90% or the day. High temps will be around 45 degrees. Overnight lows will sink to 42 derees with a 70% chance of showers.

Wednesday, Jan. 24: Precipitation chances are at 90% as the high temperature should peak around 58 degrees. Expect a south wind of 8 to 11 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph. The overnight temperatures wiull staty around 51 degrees, as precipitation hits 100% with rainfall accumulation between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday, Jan. 25: HIgh temperatures could max out around 60 degrees with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms expected. Temps cool to near 44 with a 40% chance of showers overnight.

Friday, Jan. 26: Friday's high temperature is expected to reach 54 degrees and slip to near 40 degrees overnight. A 20% chance of showers could roll in after 1 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: Expect a 30% chance of showers as temperatures top out around degrees. Overnight lows dip to 37 degrees with a 40% of showers.

Sunday, Jan. 28: High temperature near 43 degrees with 20% chance of showers.

Louisvillle, Ky. weather radar

NWS Radar

Lexington, Ky. weather radar

NWS Radar

Paducah, Ky. weather radar

NWS Radar

