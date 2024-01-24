Louisville man, 36, sentenced to 10 to 15 years for child rape

Sean R. Gibbs, 36, of Louisville, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 to 15 years in prison for raping a 10-year-old girl.

CANTON ‒ A 36-year-old Louisville man has been sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison after a jury convicted him of raping a young girl.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa N. Hartnett also ordered Sean R. Gibbs to serve 10 years on two gross sexual imposition charges at the same time. The offenses were committed against the same victim.

He will be required to register his address with the local sheriff's office for the rest of his life following his release from prison. He will spend 10 years on parole following incarceration. The judge imposed court costs on the defendant.

Hartnett gave Gibbs credit against his prison sentence for time already spent in the county jail.

Gibbs was convicted of sexually abusing the girl between 2018 and 2021.

At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, she appointed attorney George Urban to handle his appeal.

Gibbs made no comment at the hearing due to the expected appeal. The decision to refrain from commenting was made on the advice of defense attorney Rick Pitinii.

The victim and the victim's family were aware of the sentencing hearing but chose not to attend, said Kelsey DiFrancesco, assistant county prosecutor. The judge said she had received and read a written victim impact statement.

