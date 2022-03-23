Louisville man accused of strangling woman, discarding body in backyard

A Louisville man has been charged with murdering a woman whose unclothed body was found in the backyard of a Chickasaw home last year.

Kevin Roberts, 37, was booked into the Louisville Metro Detention Center on Tuesday in the February 2021 homicide of Bridgette Brown.

Brown, 41, was found in the backyard of a home in the 3500 block of Virginia Avenue about 1 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021. An autopsy performed by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office showed she had been strangled.

Police conducted multiple search warrants and obtained video from Roberts' cell phone taken on Feb. 1 that showed Brown in the front seat of his truck, according to his arrest citation.

Roberts' admitted Brown was in his truck and that he attempted to perform sexual acts on her while she was "physically incapacitated," the citation says. When she was unresponsive, he removed her from his truck and left her naked in the yard, it says.

Roberts was given a $250,000 bond on charges of murder and sodomy in the first degree.

