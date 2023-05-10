Louisville man accused of triple murder over 2020 shooting at Fern Creek bar pleads guilty

A man accused of a 2020 shooting at a Louisville bar that left three people dead pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of murder.

As part of the plea, Michael Rhynes admitted that in September 2020, he entered Bungalow Joe’s Family Grill and Pub, walked up to a table of people and shot and killed Steven Head, Torean Hudson and William Smallwood, according to a release from Ebert Haegele, director of communications for the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Office.

The commonwealth's attorney agreed to remove aggravated sentences of death or life without parole in exchange for the guilty plea, meaning Rhynes could serve between 20 to 50 years, life, or life without parole for 25 years, the release said. Prosecutors Critt Cunningham and Kristi Gray will seek life without parole for 25 years for each of the three victims.

The shooting was part of a string of homicides in 2020, a year that eventually broke the city's 2016 record for previous yearly homicides. Rhynes had no history of violent criminal acts before the shooting, with Louisville Metro Police Lt. Donny Burbrink saying the department believed it was "a completely random act" at the time.

A sentencing hearing for Rhynes has been scheduled for July 17.

