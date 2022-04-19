Louisville man charged in connection with two 2021 homicides

A Louisville man has been charged in connection with two 2021 homicides, according to a release from the office of the commonwealth's attorney.

Joseph Hale was indicted Tuesday by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on multiple charges in connection with the homicides of two local men, including complicity to murder and complicity to kidnapping in the case of Jermaine Sprewer, a 25-year-old Louisville man murdered late last summer.

Sprewer had been found dead in September 2021, with Louisville Metro Police officials saying in the days before he was located that they believed he'd been kidnapped. Previous arrests in the case include Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, both of whom were charged with complicity in murder and complicity in a kidnapping that resulted in serious physical injury.

Previously: LMPD: Arrests made in kidnapping and killing of Jermaine Sprewer

Hale was also indicted this week in the homicide of Andre Steadmon, a 42-year-old Louisville resident murdered in June 2021. The suspect was charged with complicity to murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and persistent felony offender in the first degree.

Hale's arraignment for both indictments is scheduled for Monday.

