Louisville man charged with manslaughter in connection with wife's death

A 76-year-old man from Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood is facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of his wife.

Thomas Felmley was charged after his wife Yvonne Felmley, 74, died Tuesday due to the injuries sustained Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Louisville Metro Police officers and EMS workers responded to a call Saturday at 10:34 a.m., according to Felmley's arrest citation, on a report of a fall at the residence in the 4800 block of S. Fourth Street. The woman who was reported to have fallen told officers she was thrown to the ground by her husband during an argument, the citation said, and she was taken to University of Louisville Hospital due to a "golf ball sized knot" on the back of her head.

At the hospital, the citation said, she was found to have suffered fractured ribs and a "major brain bleed." She succumbed to her injuries Tuesday, according to the citation and the coroner's office, which cited blunt force trauma as her cause of death.

Felmley is facing charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault and first-degree manslaughter. He's pleaded not guilty, court records show, and is set for another appearance in court on Monday.

