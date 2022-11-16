Louisville man charged with murder more than a year after shooting outside Nowhere Bar

More than a year after a man was shot and killed outside of a popular Louisville bar, another man has been charged with murder.

Sherman Sherley was arrested Wednesday morning, according to a Louisville Metro Police release, in connection with the June 2021 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Juvon Foster, who was killed last summer after exiting Nowhere Bar in Louisville's Cherokee Park neighborhood.

According to his arrest citation, Sherley is accused of waiting in a car outside Nowhere Bar and shooting Foster as he left the popular Bardstown Road nightclub before fleeing. Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun was recovered on nearby Grinstead Drive the day after the shooting, according to Sherley's arrest report, and forensic evidence later determined it had been used in the killing. Sherley's DNA was found on the gun, according to the citation, and cellphone data showed Sherley's phone was in the area at the time of the homicide.

Sherley, 27, has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (he'd previously been convicted of wanton endangerment in 2016). He's set to be arraigned Thursday morning.

