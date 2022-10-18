Louisville man charged over body found in July in Southern Indiana

A Louisville man is facing several charges over a body that was found over the summer in Southern Indiana.

Melvin Evans, 67, was arrested Monday, according to a release from the Scott County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office. He's been charged with obstruction of justice and violent or suspicious death of a person/failure to notify authorities of the discovery of a body or moving body from the scene, the statement said. He was still in custody at the Scott County Jail as of Tuesday evening, according to the facility's booking log.

Evans was charged over the death of Ashley Deaton-Hedge, whose body was found in late July on an abandoned property in southern Scott County, according to the release from the sheriff's office. He'd been in custody at Indiana's Clark County Jail on unrelated theft charges when the new charges were filed, the release said.

“Although this arrest doesn’t bring the deceased family member back, we are hopeful it will provide some answers and closure to the family," Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said in a statement.

Deaton-Hedge, 34, was born in Louisville and lived in Scottsburg, Indiana at the time of her death, according to an obituary from Buchanan Funeral Home in nearby Austin. An autopsy completed in early August was unable to determine her cause of death, the sheriff's office said at the time, with toxicology results pending.

She is believed to have died in Kentucky, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, which said Evans' case will be turned over to authorities in the Bluegrass State for further investigation.

