Louisville man charged with shooting at now-Mayor Craig Greenberg to mount insanity defense

Lawyers for activist Quintez Brown, who was charged with attempting to shoot then-mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg last year, will ask a jury to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

Attorney Rob Eggert told U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton on Thursday they will pursue the insanity defense.

Under federal law, a defendant can be acquitted if, at the time of the alleged offense, he was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his acts “as a result of a severe mental disease or defect.”

Louisville activist Quintez Brown.

The defendant has the burden of proving the defense of insanity by clear and convincing evidence.

The insanity defense is used in less than 1% of all court cases and when used has only a 26% success rate, according to a study cited in JRank Psychology Encyclopedia.

No date has been set for Brown’s trial. Beaton scheduled a pretrial hearing for May 2.

More:Firing pins and warning labels: How Louisville plans to skirt Kentucky's gun auction law

Eggert said last year that Brown suffers from “serious mental issues,” and a state court judge ordered him hospitalized for psychiatric treatment. Eggert said two experts have examined him for the defense

Brown, a former University of Louisville student who had worked as an intern at The Courier Journal, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2022, shortly after police said he used a 9 mm Glock to fire shots into Greenberg's campaign office in the Butchertown Market on Story Avenue. None of the five people inside were injured, but one shot tore through Greenberg’s sweater.

Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg talks to the media, addressing the shooting at his campaign headquarters, saying: "I just want to get home to my wife and sons." Feb. 14, 2022

Brown initially was prosecuted in state court, but after a nonprofit organization posted bail that allowed him to be released on home incarceration, he was indicted in federal court and the government successfully moved for him to be detained pending trial.

While Beaton last noted Brown, then 22, had no prior criminal record and achieved an "impressive record of academic achievement" and “community engagement in his first 20 years,” the judge said “no set of conditions could reasonably ensure he wouldn’t again leave the state or threaten the safety of the candidate or others in the community.”

Story continues

Beaton cited evidence Brown purchased a gun, practiced using it and traveled at night to Greenberg’s home, where the weapon apparently jammed. Prosecutors said Brown was growing increasingly radicalized and wanted to keep Greenberg from becoming mayor.

Brown is charged with interfering with federally protected activity ― Greenberg’s campaign for mayor ― and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Quintez Brown lawyers to use insanity defense in Craig Greenberg case