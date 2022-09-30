Louisville man facing 33 charges following Clarksville police pursuit

Sep. 29—CLARKSVILLE — A Louisville man is facing 33 charges following a police pursuit in Clarksville.

According to court records suspect Carlos Duane Holland, 25, is facing a slew of felony charges, including drug charges, a resisting law enforcement charge, felony battery against a public official and criminal recklessness.

He's also facing several misdemeanor charges.

The probable cause affidavit in the case states Clarksville police were called Tuesday afternoon to 1351 Veterans Parkway to a report of a shoplifter who'd fled the Walmart store. An officer spotted the silver SUV Holland was driving and pulled him over near the GameStop store on Veterans Parkway.

Holland's face was half-covered with a black mask and the officer wrote he saw his hand on the gear shift of the vehicle when he advised the suspect of his Miranda Rights and that he was going to be detained on theft charges.

At this time Holland did not respond to verbal commands and was looking out of the windshield. The officer told Holland several times to not drive off and said he saw Holland "slam" the vehicle into drive and accelerate into congested traffic.

Holland hit two vehicles during this part of the pursuit, both with families inside. The court documents said Holland drove recklessly while trying to elude officers and eventually went down Sam Gwinn Drive and into the parking lot of Coyle Nissan. He drove around the occupied facility at 60 miles per hour and then exited the parking lot by driving through the grass and causing deep ruts.

The probable cause affidavit said Holland then continued to drive recklessly through fields and occupied parking lots and his vehicle hit speeds of 100 miles per hour during this part of the pursuit.

Holland then turned his vehicle onto Green Tree Boulevard and hit another vehicle before suddenly slamming on his brakes and turning into the parking lot of Bass Pro Shop.

Indiana State Police joined the pursuit at this time.

Holland was attempting to flee the parking lot and hit an ISP cruiser at a right angle, causing damage.

An ISP Trooper is recovering after being hurt during the incident.

ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Carey Huls confirmed the officer's injuries are not life-threatening, however they are experiencing pain. Huls said prayers are welcome at this time.

Police were then able to arrest Holland in the Bass Pro Shop parking lot.

They found cocaine, 16 fake oxycontin pills, a gun and stolen items from Walmart inside the console of his vehicle, according to records.

Holland was being held in the Clark County jail Thursday on a $50,000 cash-only bond. He's due in court Friday morning.