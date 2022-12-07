Louisville man facing aggravated vehicular homicide charges in death of Douglas Fahrni

Gavel

CANTON – A Louisville man is facing charges of felony aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of motorist Douglas Fahrni in July.

Franco P. Guidone, 30, was indicted Dec. 1 by a Stark County grand jury on two counts of felony aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both.

Guidone was traveling the wrong way when he hit Fahrni's vehicle head-on around 10:45 p.m. July 16 in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township.

Fahrni, 62, of Apple Creek, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu and traveling westbound when he collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Trax driven by Guidone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

More:Canton man facing charges over October crash that killed motorcyclist

Guidone was seriously injured and taken to Aultman Hospital by the Brewster Fire Department.

An off-duty police officer from Perry Township and an off-duty paramedic from the Perry Township Fire Department drove up on the crash and helped the drivers.

A $250,000 bond was set for Guidone. He is set to be arraigned Dec. 9 in front of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Franco Guidone indicted in wrong-way crash that killed Douglas Fahrni