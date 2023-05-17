Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after 15 rounds fired at Jeffersonville apartment complex

May 16—CLARK COUNTY — A Louisville man is facing two attempted murder charges and other felonies in connection to shots fired and a police pursuit in Jeffersonville.

Devante T. Harris, 30, was being held in the Clark County jail as of Tuesday.

Harris is charged with nine felonies and two misdemeanors. The felonies include criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

He is accused of firing shots at a residence at the Beech Grove Apartments on Thursday following an argument with a family member.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, a Jeffersonville Police officer was sitting in the parking lot of the Meijer on Allison Lane and heard gunfire around 7:15 p.m. last Thursday.

Residents told the officer that the shots were coming from the Beech Grove apartments and to look out for a gray vehicle leaving the complex that was connected to the shooting.

When the officer got to the apartment, he saw several rounds of spent ammunition on the ground and evidence of bullet holes and a broken sliding glass patio door at one of the apartments.

A woman was in the parking lot and she and the officer went up to the apartment to make sure everyone was safe and accounted for, according to the affidavit.

When the officer entered the apartment one of Harris' family members said there was an altercation and Harris fired first and they had fired one round from the woman's gun back at Harris.

Police said they found a total of 15 shell casings from a 9 mm handgun in the parking lot of the apartment complex. They also found a "projectile" on the second landing going up to an apartment in the complex.

Harris had left the apartment complex after the shots were fired.

Police said they arrested him following a police pursuit on 10th Street that ended when Harris' vehicle crashed at a U.S. 31 ramp.

After the wreck police said Harris got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and threw the gun down a drainage ditch nearby.

He was arrested without incident and checked for injuries at Clark Memorial Hospital before he was questioned by Jeffersonville Police and taken to the Clark County Jail.

Harris is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.