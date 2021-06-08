Louisville man facing federal drug charges after Wayne County arrest

Jun. 8—A Louisville man is facing federal drug charges after being arrested during a Wayne County traffic stop in April.

Chad Phillip Bailey, 35, has been charged in the U.S. District Court in London with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.

The cases comes from an arrest made by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, which reported that Bailey was stopped by deputies Derek Dennis, Brad Tucker and Jerry Coffey on April 9. Bailey was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on East Hwy. 90.

Deputies had been informed that Bailey may be in possession of a large amount of meth and might be armed and dangerous.

Around 12:43 a.m., deputies reported that they observed Bailey traveling 61 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. After pulling Bailey over, deputies conducted a search of Bailey and stated they found a .40 caliber handgun tucked into his waistband. Deputies then received permission to search the motorcycle, where they reportedly found approximately 443.5 grams of meth, 223 rounds of ammo and $10,909 in cash.

If convicted of the federal charges, Bailey could face up to life in prison for either count, plus a fine of up to $8 million for the drug charge.

Bailey is currently lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.