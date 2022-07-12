Louisville man gets seven years in prison for dealing meth in New Albany

Jul. 11—NEW ALBANY — A Louisville man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for admitting to selling methamphetamine in a New Albany public housing community.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana said Anthony Shanklin, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of the distribution of methamphetamine at the Beechwood Public Housing area.

That complex is the second largest public housing community in Indiana.

Shanklin was sentenced last week.

Court documents say law enforcement began tracking Shanklin last year. He trafficked drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, marijuana and THC edibles.

Starting last May he took meth to the housing complex at least four times, the documents said. Police seized about 120 grams of the drug during the transactions.

The FBI and New Albany Police Department investigated the case. U.S. District Chief Judge Tonya Walton Pratt sentenced Shanklin in the case.

Pratt will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for four years after his release from prison.