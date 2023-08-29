Louisville man investigated by FBI for cyberstalking while living in Hawaii

Aug. 28—A Louisville man has been charged with cyberstalking three people, including his former girlfriend.

On Aug. 25, John B. Hart, 53, was arrested on suspicion of cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend while living in Hawaii between May 2022 and August 2022. Along with his ex-girlfriend, Hart also harassed the woman's former partner and then partner, according to a U.S Department of Justice news release.

According to an indictment filed in the District of Hawaii, Hart posed as the woman's former partner and even targeted himself to deflect attention, according to the release.

According to the release, Hart told the former partner's employer, law enforcement and family courts that the former partner was responsible for the harassment and threats to Hart and others.

Hart then deleted one of his personal emails two days after being interviewed by federal investigators, the release said.

Hart was arrested in Colorado and charged with three counts of cyberstalking and obstruction of justice. If convicted, Hart faces five years in prison on each count of cyberstalking and 20 years for obstruction, according to the release.

The FBI is investigating this case.