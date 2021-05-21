Louisville man sentenced to 6 years sex offender probation in child pornography case

May 20—A Louisville man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography was sentenced to six years of probation.

Matthew Harold Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty in January to sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 5 felony. Prosecutors dismissed a Class 4 felony county of sexual exploitation in exchange for the plea.

Attorneys stipulated as part of the plea agreement that Johnson would serve a probation sentence with the length to be determined by a judge, and court records show Boulder District Judge Norma Sierrra sentenced Johnson to six years of sex-offender intensive supervised probation.

Johnson will also have to comply with sex offender registration, complete 100 hours of community service, and undergo both mental health and substance abuse evaluations and treatment, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

"This plea and sentence reflect the serious nature of this crime," Boulder County Deputy District Attorney Breck Roesch said in a statement.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone in Louisville downloading suspected child pornography on Dec. 18, 2019.

The DA's Office then passed the tip on to the Louisville Police Department, which opened an investigation. A detective examined the files that were downloaded and determined they contained photos and videos of child pornography, with some of the girls in the photos estimated to be only 2 or 3 years old.

Investigators were able to track the files to an IP address and an email address. Due to his involvement in a previous and unrelated call, Louisville police already had that address and email on file for Johnson.

Police applied for a search warrant and went to Johnson's house to interview him in January 2020. According to the affidavit, Johnson admitted to downloading images of underage girls.