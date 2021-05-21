Louisville man sentenced to 6 years sex offender probation in child pornography case

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·2 min read

May 20—A Louisville man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography was sentenced to six years of probation.

Matthew Harold Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty in January to sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 5 felony. Prosecutors dismissed a Class 4 felony county of sexual exploitation in exchange for the plea.

Attorneys stipulated as part of the plea agreement that Johnson would serve a probation sentence with the length to be determined by a judge, and court records show Boulder District Judge Norma Sierrra sentenced Johnson to six years of sex-offender intensive supervised probation.

Johnson will also have to comply with sex offender registration, complete 100 hours of community service, and undergo both mental health and substance abuse evaluations and treatment, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

"This plea and sentence reflect the serious nature of this crime," Boulder County Deputy District Attorney Breck Roesch said in a statement.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone in Louisville downloading suspected child pornography on Dec. 18, 2019.

The DA's Office then passed the tip on to the Louisville Police Department, which opened an investigation. A detective examined the files that were downloaded and determined they contained photos and videos of child pornography, with some of the girls in the photos estimated to be only 2 or 3 years old.

Investigators were able to track the files to an IP address and an email address. Due to his involvement in a previous and unrelated call, Louisville police already had that address and email on file for Johnson.

Police applied for a search warrant and went to Johnson's house to interview him in January 2020. According to the affidavit, Johnson admitted to downloading images of underage girls.

Recommended Stories

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Daimler Truck says batteries, hydrogen are the future

    The world's largest truck and bus maker is charting an ambitious zero-emission future and says it's not that far off - despite higher costs and the current lack of support infrastructure. Daimler AG's truck division says it plans to shift most of its vehicle development resources to zero-emission vehicles by 2025 and predicts that battery and hydrogen-powered trucks could be competitive with diesels on cost later this decade. Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum on Thursday underlined the company's big plans for hydrogen, even though the technology is not as close to practical use as batteries and vehicle costs remain high.

  • Two people found shot in a car near Bird Road gas station. Gunman was an ex, police say

    A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said. The couple were taken to the hospital after they were found wounded inside a shot-up car near a gas station on Bird Road.

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Mexican police find bones under floor of accused killer

    Police have turned up bones and other evidence under the floor of a dwelling near Mexico City where a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death and hacking up her body. Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which includes most of the capital's suburbs, said late Wednesday they cannot yet determine the number of possible victims, and that DNA testing will be needed. Investigators used jackhammers to tear up a concrete floor and officials had to partly dismantle the spare structure made of concrete block and tin roofing to allow forensic experts to sift through dirt at the site.

  • Obama was peeved at being called 'aloof' by reporters and vented, 'Motherf---ers, I'm aloof with you because I don't want to talk to you,' a forthcoming book says

    Obama also said the Tea Party is a group of "racist motherf---ers" and called Trump a "f---ing lunatic," according to excerpts of an upcoming book.

  • Boy with autism searched ‘how to hide from police’ before disappearing, NE cops say

    “He could very well be watching us right now, laughing at us,” police said.

  • Republican senators are privately worried the Capitol riot commission will distract them from their midterm campaigns, making it all but doomed in the Senate

    GOP Whip John Thune told CNN there was concern among members that a commission "could be weaponized politically" by the Democrats.

  • Hungary to block EU's Africa-Pacific trade and development deal

    Hungary cannot approve a new European Union trade and development accord with African, Caribbean and Pacific countries because it would bring more migrants into the bloc, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday. Budapest's refusal to ratify the accord with 79 countries, which was agreed by EU negotiators in December, would imperil years of talks to update the two-decade-old Cotonou development treaty with new provisions on areas including climate protection, human rights and migration. The pledge to block the treaty is Budapest's latest step in holding up EU policies ranging from China to Lebanon.

  • 'Game of Thrones' ending with King Bran made sense, but an infamous line in the series finale completely soured the choice

    The creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss added a piece of dialogue that implied Bran could see into the future and knew he would be crowned king.

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Texas Rangers didn’t want to pay Corey Kluber big bucks. Neither did New York Yankees.

    The right-hander signed an $11 million deal with the Yankees, who hadn’t had a pitcher throw a no-hitter for them since 1999 before Wednesday’s gem.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Here's What to Know About the Summit Between Joe Biden and Moon Jae-in

    The U.S. president and his South Korean counterpart meet Friday at the White House. North Korea, vaccine procurement, post-pandemic economic recovery and regional alliances are likely to be high on the agenda. Here's what to know

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

    A Houston man who had been convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing but was later eliminated as the killer by DNA evidence was declared innocent on Wednesday by Texas’ highest criminal court. The ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came after a new analysis of DNA found on the victim’s fingernails pointed to Lydell Grant’s innocence. Grant was convicted in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was stabbed outside a Houston bar.

  • McConnell Comes Out Against Jan. 6 Commission

    Samuel Corum/GettyAfter telling reporters he was undecided on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appears to have made up his mind less than 24 hours later—he will oppose an independent commission examining what happened on Jan. 6.The top Senate Republican may have castigated Donald Trump for his role in fomenting the Capitol insurrection, but on Wednesday, McConnell said he couldn’t support the bipartisan House bill creating the commission, which is expected to pass out of the House on Wednesday with some GOP support.“After careful consideration,” McConnell said from the Senate floor, “I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th.”The day before, McConnell said he was weighing the proposal and wanted to read the “fine print.” That was a marked contrast from his House counterpart, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who came out swinging against the commission even though he’d deputized one of his own members to negotiate with Democrats about the parameters of a commission.McConnell’s opposition makes the prospect of 10 Republicans voting for the legislation—the number required for passage in the evenly split chamber—even more daunting. Some GOP senators are on board with the idea of a Jan. 6 commission, but many others are opposed or have left themselves room to follow the GOP leader’s lead.While McConnell called the bill creating the commission “slanted and unbalanced,” the proposal would actually establish a panel equally divided between Democrats and Republicans—five for each side. It would grant subpoena power to the commission, but only if the Democrat-appointed chair and the Republican-appointed vice chair agreed, or if a majority of the commission voted to issue a subpoena.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russian Oligarch’s Ex-Wife Hires Ex-Military Team to Seize His Megayacht

    David Mirzoeff/PA Images via GettyFor four years, the ex-wife of a Russian oligarch has chased an unpaid $600-million divorce settlement—even suing her 27-year-old son for helping his billionaire dad stash hundreds of millions of dollars in assets out of her reach.Now, in the latest twist in this family drama, Tatiana Akhmedova has hired veterans of the Special Boat Service—the British equivalent of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team 6—to seize the $500-million superyacht purchased by her ex-husband, Farkhad Akhmedov, a 66-year-old oil and gas tycoon and ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The high-stakes maneuver follows the London High Court’s recent ruling that Tatiana’s son, Temur, must pay her $106 million because he acted as Farkhad’s “lieutenant” and did “all he could to prevent his mother receiving a penny of the matrimonial assets.”Indeed, Farkhad told his son he’d rather “burn” his money than hand any of it to Tatiana, 48, according to WhatsApp messages revealed in court.Oligarch’s Son Says He Was Given a $40M London Apartment for His 19th BirthdayThe couple’s assets include mansions, a $140-million art collection that includes Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko and Damien Hirst, and the Luna, Farkhad’s 377-foot, nine-deck superyacht. The pleasure vessel, built in 2010 for his Russian billionaire buddy Roman Abramovich, has two helipads, a swimming pool, a mini submarine, an anti-missile defense system and a pair of lifeboats that also function as water limousines.According to the Daily Mail, which first reported on the imminent special forces recovery mission, the megayacht is the “centerpiece” of Tatiana’s settlement. Since Farkhad had refused to pay Tatiana, a London judge in 2018 ruled that the billionaire must transfer ownership of the yacht to her.As The Daily Beast reported, so far she’s only been able to recoup a fraction of her ex-husband’s wealth—partly via the sale of the second-hand helicopter—in what’s believed to be the world’s most expensive divorce proceeding. The London judge on Tatiana’s case against Temur has described the split as among the most bitter she’s ever seen.“All happy families are alike, each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way,” Justice Gwynneth Knowles wrote in her ruling, quoting the opener of Leo Tolstoy’s Russian classic Anna Karenina. “With apologies to Tolstoy, the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in my courtroom.”Tatiana, who is Russian but lives in London, is also fighting to recover her fortune with litigation in Dubai, Liechtenstein, New York and the Marshall Islands.Billionaire Is Buying Up Small Colorado Town—and Locals Are FreakedA representative for Tatiana declined to comment for this story. But her lawyers told the Mail: “The Marshall Islands courts have formally awarded the M/Y Luna to Tatiana, we are of course using all options available to us to recover her as part of the rightful settlement awarded to Tatiana. We have therefore retained the services of a specialist company to retrieve all assets owed to our client.”Last August, Dubai’s highest court ruled against Tatiana’s appeal to seize the Luna but her battle over the yacht continues in the Marshall Islands. The ship sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is owned by an entity in Liechtenstein, Reuters reported.The High Court in London ordered Farkhad to transfer ownership of the superyacht to Tatiana in 2018, ruling that he’d “taken numerous elaborate steps to conceal his wealth” including in a “web of offshore companies.”A spokesperson for Farkhad told the Mail that “all attempts to seize Luna in Dubai have been ruled illegal by Dubai’s most senior courts.”“The dispute over Luna’s ownership has been heard in and fully resolved in Dubai,” the representative said, adding that any “unauthorized personnel seeking to set foot on Luna in Dubai will be arrested and jailed as the decisions of the most senior judges and courts have made plain.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.