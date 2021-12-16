Louisville man sentenced to prison after DNA testing led to arrest in 1981 rape case

UPDATE: Priest was sentenced on Dec. 15, 2021, to 18 years in prison.

The original story from 2019 is below.

--

DNA testing has led to a Louisville man's arrest in a 38-year-old home invasion during which a woman was violently assaulted and raped.

Ronald Dean Priest, 62, was arrested without incident in South Louisville, Louisville Metro Police Detective Lindsay Lynch said Monday.

He would have been 23 at the time of the rape on Jan. 24, 1981. The woman, who is not being identified because she is the alleged victim of a sexual crime, was 18 at the time of the incident and didn't know who attacked her that day at her Portland residence, Lynch said.

DNA testing wasn't around then to help, but on Sept. 25, the Kentucky State Police laboratory linked Priest's DNA profile to evidence collected after the incident that had been stored for decades.

The events were still "fresh" in the woman's mind when police reached out to her, Lynch said.

"It's something that has caused her problems for a very long time," said Lynch, who's been working with the woman since mid-September.

Ronald Priest's mug shots from an unrelated arrest in 1981.

A grand jury indicted Priest in the case, and Louisville police arrested him on Nov. 15. His charges include first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault, according to court records.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 18. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 bond, and a pretrial conference is set for Jan. 21.

Lynch said the woman was surprised to get a call from police after so long and is grateful "that this is finally coming to a close."

"LMPD victims services unit has kept in touch with the victim and has given her updates as it has unfolded," Lynch said. "This process and their assistance helped the victim find a sense of closure to a wound that has remained open for 38 years."

Story continues

Lt. Shannon Lauder, the commander of Louisville's Special Victims Unit, said the arrest was thanks to DNA testing with the Kentucky State Police through a $1.9 million DANY grant, which she said allows investigators to get monthly hits and reopen old cases.

Following a statewide audit in 2015 that found Kentucky had more than 3,000 untested rape kits, the Kentucky State Police laboratory secured the grant from the New York District Attorney to have the kits tested for DNA evidence through a Utah laboratory.

Lauder said Monday the retesting grant has resulted in four arrests.

In 2017, a convicted rapist and registered sex offender was the first to be indicted after lab testing linked him to a rape that happened in 2012 in a cemetery near Cane Run Road.

Lauder said police are working in partnership with Attorney General and Gov.-elect Andy Beshear's SAKI program (the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative). The DANY fund pays for kits to be tested, and the SAKI grant, which awarded $3 million in 2017, pays for investigations and victim advocacy.

"At the time of this case and many other cases that we had, the technology did not allow for DNA testing," she said.

Even when it became available, it was difficult to get matches. Now, with increased funding and advanced technology, Lauder said she's hopeful for more arrests and that more cold cases will be solved.

Reach breaking news reporter Sarah Ladd at sladd@courier-journal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ladd_sarah.

