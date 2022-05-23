A Louisville man was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals: What we know so far

A man was shot to death by U.S. Marshals Friday morning in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. He was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 25-year-old Omari Cryer. He died in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Ave.

This is what we know about the killing.

What happened to Omari Cryer?

The U.S. Marshals Task Force operation started at about 8:45 a.m. with officers arriving at a home along 37th Street.

The operation was reportedly to serve an arrest warrant on Cryer, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police.

Law enforcement members stand guard as loved ones gather at a home on 37th Street where an officer involved shooting death began. May 20, 2022

During the operation, police say an altercation started and a deputy U.S. Marshal shot Cryer. He was pronounced dead at the scene after the marshalls rendered aid.

According to the coroner's office, Cryer was shot more than once.

Who is handling the shooting investigation?

After the shooting, more than a dozen LMPD officers secured the scene — blocking off the 800 block of Sutcliffe Avenue and an alleyway.

LMPD says its Public Integrity Unit is investigating at the request of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Where did the shooting happen?

Marshals attempted to serve the warrant at a home along 37th Street.

According to people at the scene, Cryer was a guest at the home where a friend of his lived and ran from the home toward Sutcliffe Avenue.

Several hours passed before coroners were called to retrieve Cryer's body.

Why were marshalls there?

Loved ones are consoled following an officer involved shooting death on Sutcliffe Avenue, in Louisville's West End neighborhood. May 20, 2022

The purpose of the operation was to serve Cryer an arrest warrant for domestic violence, strangulation and assault, police said.

A search of Cryer's criminal history in Kentucky showed past felony charges of drug possession and receiving stolen property but no violent offenses.

Officials have not disclosed any details regarding the circumstances that led to the warrant for Cryer's arrest.

