Louisville may get new or reopened youth detention center amid juvenile justice crisis

A juvenile detention center in Louisville could be part of a larger push to overhaul Kentucky’s troubled juvenile justice system, lawmakers said Thursday.

Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, said he had “one of the best talks (he’s) ever had” Wednesday with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, local judges and Louisville Metro Police.

“I can say we came out of that meeting all on board that Louisville is going to get a detention center, and a good one,” Bratcher said.

Background: Louisville closed its youth jail to save cash. Police say they're paying the price

Bratcher, who is a co-chair of a group of lawmakers examining juvenile justice, said more details will be coming soon.

Louisville closed its youth detention facility in 2019 due to budget cuts, shifting the responsibility to the state. The state’s Department of Juvenile Justice has faced a series of crises and violence over the past several months, prompting action from state leaders.

Bratcher said he plans on filing legislation that would allocate millions for either retrofitting the previous detention center or renovating a new space.

It is expected to be one of several measures focused on addressing Kentucky’s juvenile justice struggles filed this session.

"There is a toxic culture that exists within DJJ, and there's been, again, a failure of leadership within that department,” Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, said at a press conference Thursday.

A work group of lawmakers focused on juvenile justice over the past few weeks shared some of their recommendations during the press conference.

Lawmakers stopped short of calling for Secretary Kerry Harvey’s resignation but said current leadership has shown they can’t be trusted to turn around the system.

“We need to bring someone in from the outside that can serve as a change agent that can change the culture within DJJ,” said Sen. Danny Carroll, a Republican co-chair of the group.

The group also wants to bring in an outside group to inspect the juvenile justice system and already have called on Auditor Mike Harmon, a Republican, to run an audit.

Story continues

Out of a bullet point list of 12 suggestions supplied by the group, five have already been met. Kentucky State Police are now stationed at high-security centers for backup should an incident occur inside, according to the group. State officials provided lists of resources and statutory changes they think they’ll need.

This story may be updated.

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville youth detention center may reopen, lawmaker says