Louisville mayor apologizes to Black residents for centuries of systemic racism

Three days before Juneteenth — a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the 1800s — Mayor Greg Fischer apologized to Louisville's Black residents, acknowledging the city's role in instituting and upholding racist systems that have oppressed them for generations.

"I cannot erase all the injustices from the first slave ships to today," he said Thursday at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. "But what I can do is offer a sincere apology from me as a person and, more importantly, on behalf of the institution of the city government of Louisville."

Fischer has drawn criticism in recent years for his handling of the police killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot in March 2020 by officers serving a no-knock search warrant at her south end apartment.

In his speech, given during a Juneteenth luncheon, he cited Taylor's "tragic death" as an example of injustices wrought by white people and specifically police.

In the coming weeks, he said, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields "will have more to say on the history of institutional abuse of Black Americans by police."

"For now, along with this apology, I pledge to continue to fight injustice for my remaining time as mayor, and all my breaths thereafter."

Fischer's speech followed a public apology he made last month to members of the Black Six, a group of Black business people and activists who'd been accused of plotting to destroy buildings in the West End during a week-long rebellion in 1968.

Their court case stretched on for two years before going to trial, where Judge Rush Nicholson ruled prosecutors hadn't presented enough evidence to warrant the charges. He directed the jury to issue a verdict of not guilty.

"Until we acknowledge the harm that's happened in the past, it's hard to move on," Fischer said before a panel featuring two members of the group. "I wasn't there then, but I'm here now. I represent an institution. So I apologize."

Story continues

This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Bailey Loosemore at bloosemore@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4646 or on Twitter @bloosemore. Support strong local journalism by subscribing today: https://www.courier-journal.com/baileyl.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mayor Greg Fischer apologizes to Black residents for years of racism