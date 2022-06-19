Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer punched at Fourth Street Live Saturday

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer walking in the Kentuckiana Pride Parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was punched Saturday night at Fourth Street Live!, a spokesperson with the mayor's office said.

Fischer "is doing fine," according to a statement from Jessica Wethington, director of communications for Fischer's office. Louisville Metro Police is investigating the incident.

LMPD has released photos of the person they believe punched Fischer. That person has not been identified.

Louisville police released this image of a man suspected of punching Mayor Greg Fischer Saturday.

Craig Greenberg, the Democratic candidate in Louisville's mayoral race, tweeted in response to the incident on Saturday evening.

"Tonight my thoughts are with the Mayor and his family. Whoever is responsible for this assault needs to turn themselves in. We cannot solve our disagreements with violence," he said.

LMPD spokesperson Angela Ingram said anybody with information about the incident should call the department's anonymous tip line 502-574-5673 or send information to LMPD's crime tip portal.

Fischer was seen participating in various activities around the city Saturday, including the Race For Justice in honor of Breonna Taylor.

This story will be updated.

