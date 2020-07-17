Louisville mayor to be investigated after hundreds arrested demanding Breonna Taylor's killers be jailed

A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, during a protest against the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Denver, Colorado on June 3, 2020: AFP / Jason Connolly

Mayor Greg Fischer of Louisville, Kentucky, is to be investigated for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case, the death of David McAtee, and the protests that followed that have seen hundreds of arrests.

The Louisville Metro Council’s Government Oversight and Audit Committee (GOA) filed an order to officially launch the investigation “into the action and inaction of the Fischer Administration,” according to a statement.

Breonna Taylor was killed by police on 13 March when Louisville Metro officers carried out a narcotics raid on her home.

The emergency medical technician had been asleep when the officers entered her apartment and was shot eight times when they confronted her boyfriend. No drugs were found on the property.

Anger at the death of the 26-year-old led to demonstrations both locally and then nationwide demanding the officers involved be arrested.

David McAtee was fatally shot as police and the Kentucky National Guard broke up a large crowd of protesters in June. An investigation showed that Mr McAtee had fired a shot from a pistol, believed to be into the air as a warning.

Since protests began 435 individuals have been arrested, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Demonstrators are not deterred, and continue to demand action against the officers responsible for Ms Taylor’s death.

On Tuesday 87 people were arrested during a peaceful protest on the Kentucky attorney general’s lawn demanding action in the case.

Dozens spent the night in jail and some face felony charges for intimidating a participant in the legal process.

The investigation aims to identify any shortcomings in training policies, or control systems, that led to the execution of a no-knock warrant at Ms Taylor’s residence in the middle of the night.

In addition, it aims at identifying any errors or omissions in following procedures, best practices, or follow-up decisions after the death of Ms Taylor and Mr McAtee, and the responses to the protests that followed.

The GOA plans to subpoena former Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad and current Police Chief Robert Schroeder as part of the investigation.

Read more

Today is Breonna Taylor's birthday. Here's how you can honor her

Man charged with murder after opening fire at Breonna Taylor protest

How racial justice protests impact fight to oust Mitch McConnell

Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor killing to be fired

Beyonce demands Breonna Taylor's police killers be charged

Seven people shot during protests over killing of Breonna Taylor