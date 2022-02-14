Louisville mayoral candidate targeted in shooting, officials say

A mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky, was safe after he was targeted in a shooting near his office on Monday, authorities said.

"My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support," Craig Greenberg shared on Twitter before noon.

Louisville Metro Council President David James told NBC affiliate WAVE of Louisville and other outlets that Greenberg was targeted at Butchertown Market, where he keeps an office in a floor above the shops.

The Louisville Metro Police Department asked people to stay away from the area.

Greenberg is a Democrat who announced his mayoral run in April of last year.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.