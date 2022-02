The Hill

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting of an off-duty police officer last week.A 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were arrested and charged in the shooting, the NYPD tweeted on Saturday.NYPD Chief of Housing Jeffrey Maddrey said during a news conference on Feb. 5 that the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. that day near a community center in Manhattan.The officer, assigned to the...