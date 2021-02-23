Louisville men plead guilty to trafficking to Ashland

Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Feb. 23—ASHLAND — Two men federally charged last year in a foiled plot to ship a little less than 2 pounds of meth from Louisville to Ashland have pleaded guilty this month, according to court records.

Charles Bosley III, 30, and Craig Simms, 32, both of Louisville, were indicted in July 2020 on charges of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and possession with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of crystal meth.

Simms and Bosley pleaded guilty to the possessions counts on Feb. 5 and Monday, respectively. In exchange, U.S. Attorneys agreed to drop the conspiracy charge.

Simms is set to be sentenced May 10, while Bosley is set for sentencing on June 14. Both men are being held in custody by the U.S. Marshal's Service.

According to their plea agreements, on May 8, 2020, Bosley set up a deal to deliver 2 pounds of methamphetamine to an informant in Ashland. The idea was for the informant to sell the meth for him around the area, records show.

The following day, he sent Simms in a rental car with the meth — but Simms was stopped by Kentucky State Police in Morehead, records show.

Upon searching the car, troopers turned up 889 grams of meth — about 18 grams shy of 2 pounds — as well as a driver's license and a debit card belonging to Bosley, records show.

Police also also found $2,227 in cash, according to the records.

Both men face 10-to-life for their offenses.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

