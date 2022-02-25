Louisville men sentenced in 2019 homicide case

UPDATE: McWilliams was sentenced in January 2022 to four years in prison after pleading guilty to an amended facilitation to murder charge, and a jury found Harris guilty in February 2022 of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, with a persistent felony offender enhancement also added.

The jury recommended Harris serve 35 years in prison, with sentencing set for April 18, 2022. Harris was found guilty of firing a gun out of a window of a Dodge Charger as Thompson and others gathered in the middle of 17th Street before getting out of the car, chasing Thompson down an alley and firing two more shots at him.

A Louisville teen on supervised probation in a 2018 deadly robbery case is now charged with murder in a fatal July shooting.

Jaquan McWilliams, 19, is charged with complicity murder in the shooting of Jermaine Thompson the evening of July 11 in the 1100 block of South 17th Street.

William Harris, 38, is also charged with murder in the case, court records show.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the men Thursday. They’re due Monday in Jefferson Circuit Court for arraignment.

The indictment does not provide details on the homicide nor how police were led to McWilliams and Harris.

McWilliams, known as “Gooey,” was one of three teens charged last summer with complicity murder and robbery, accused of helping plan and being present for a May 2018 robbery in which Anthony Edwards was fatally shot, online court records show.

As part of a plea agreement reached earlier this year, prosecutors dismissed the murder charge and McWilliams pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery for a 10-year sentence.

At a sentencing hearing in late April, Circuit Judge Mitch Perry placed McWilliams on supervised probation for a five-year period.

