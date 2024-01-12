Louisville Metro asking Southern Indiana residents to fill out climate action survey

Jan. 11—SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Louisville Metro Government Office of Sustainability is asking for survey responses from those not just in Louisville but from Southern Indiana to try to reduce pollution in the area.

Those in the 11 counties in the metro region, including Clark and Floyd counties, have the opportunity to record their response for the Regional Climate Action Plan Survey.

The metro government recently received a $1 million U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Climate Pollution Reduction grant that lasts for four years.

Sumedha Rao, director of the Office of Sustainability at Louisville Metro Government, said they have to create a Priority Climate Action Plan by March 1.

With this plan, they can apply to other grants that are due by April 1, which will help to implement their plan.

"With the limited time that we have we're making sure that we get as much public input as possible," Rao said.

The survey results will be used in the plan, the goal of which is to find scalable solutions to reducing emissions and pollution.

However, Rao said, the survey doesn't necessarily have questions that are all about climate science and is mostly general questions that ask residents what they feel are important priorities, including jobs, health, education and housing.

"We just want anyone to talk about their priorities for the region," Rao said.

Rao said issues like these are directly connected and affected by climate issues and pollution.

Those who respond to the survey before Jan. 31 get put into a raffle to win some swag as well, but the survey will be open past that date for responses.

Rao also said that they're looking to see what are good ways to engage with the public going forward and plan on having both virtual and in-person meetings throughout the region.

The City of New Albany was one of the partners that joined in the application. Indiana University is also a partner of the grant.

"At this point we're open to any ideas that people have," she said.

The survey can be found at tinyurl.com/3urseumm and more information can be found at louisivlleky.gov/sustainability