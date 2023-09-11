Louisville Metro Police say officer shot in Chickasaw still in critical condition

Officer Brandon Haley has been with Louisville Metro Police since 2021. He was shot early morning Thursday, Sept. 7 during a traffic stop.

A Louisville Metro Police officer remains in "critical, but stable condition" Monday after being shot last week in the Chickasaw neighborhood, spokesperson Matthew Sanders said.

Four men were arrested near the scene, though none have been charged directly with the shooting.

Here's what we know about what happened.

Officer Brandon Haley shot during traffic stop

Officer Brandon Haley was conducting a traffic stop about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of West Kentucky Street, as noted by LMPD in a social media post. Shots were fired from a nearby house, according to LMPD. Haley was shot in the torso area, police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a press briefing last week.

Another officer, later identified as Colin Billotto, returned fire and was not injured. The SWAT team subsequently responded to the scene.

Gov. Andy Beshear sent out a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, to offer prayers for Haley — who has been with LMPD since 2021 — and his family.

"Kentucky, we’re hearing reports that an officer was shot this morning in Louisville. Please join Britainy and me in praying for this officer, their loved ones and all of @LMPD," Beshear wrote in the post.

As of Monday afternoon, Haley remains in critical but stable condition.

"We are cautiously optimistic, and LMPD continues to ask for the community’s prayers and support for Officer Haley and his family," Sanders said. "This remains an ongoing investigation."

Was anyone arrested in the shooting?

According to court records, LMPD officers were called to investigate the shooting of Haley when they discovered multiple shots were fired from a nearby residence. After a search warrant was obtained, officers seized suspected heroin, crystal meth and other controlled substances as well as drug paraphernalia. Investigators also seized nine firearms, two of which were stolen, according to the arrest citation.

Four men — Jemond Groves Jr., Quantez Porter, Dominique Thompson and Jacquan Ransom — have been arrested on a slew of various charges, though none of which are for the shooting.

Porter, Thompson and Ransom have been charged with resisting arrest, trafficking a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Ransom is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Thompson is also being charged with tampering with evidence and possessing a handgun by a convicted felon.

Groves is facing charges of criminal trespassing, receiving stolen property and possessing a handgun by a convicted felon.

The men are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 18 in Jefferson District Court.

