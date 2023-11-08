Louisville Metro Police releases body cam in Garland Avenue shooting

Body camera footage from Louisville Metro Police showed a man called for help and pointed a gun at police several times before he was shot, leaving him in critical condition after an October confrontation on Garland Avenue.

The footage released Tuesday shows Sylvester Lynn Price, 38, inside a house he allegedly broke into in the California neighborhood before leading police on a foot chase on Oct. 24.

Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey could not confirm if Price shot at the police officers before they shot him or how many rounds were fired.

Price is facing multiple charges, including burglary, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest, LMPD spokesperson Matt Sanders said.

The four officers that responded — Officer Jacob Valdiva, Officer Christopher Johnson, Officer John Lyons, and Officer Michael Lonoaea — were placed on administrative leave, officials said.

What happened in the Garland Avenue shooting?

Humphrey said an off-duty officer arrived responded to a ShotSpotter report on the 2500 block of Garland Avenue and heard gunshots being fired inside a residence.

A woman inside the home, who was hiding with her two small children, contacted dispatchers a short time afterward.

When additional officers arrived at the home, they heard a man calling out for help, police officials said. Officers moved to the back of the home and discovered Price, who appeared to be bleeding and holding his hand.

After speaking with officers, Price ran to the front of the home jumped from the window, entering a neighbor's yard while calling for help. Officials said the responding officers issued several commands to Price to drop his weapon, but fired on him when he appeared to wave his gun toward officers.

Officers are seen rendering first aid to Price following the shooting. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Humphrey said there is no known relationship between Price and the family found inside the home.

