Louisville nonprofit receives $500k donation in honor of Old National Bank shooting victim
Louisville nonprofit receives $500k donation in honor of Old National Bank shooting victim
Louisville nonprofit receives $500k donation in honor of Old National Bank shooting victim
The New York bank disclosed a series of one-time charges and expenses that will impact its fourth quarter earnings report due out Friday.
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.
By revealing the sign-stealing probe to the world midway through the season, Baker believes it legitimized Michigan's run to a national title.
UConn’s freshman class is already one of the most heavily used in program history. Now it’ll need to contribute even more in the wake of another season-ending injury for the team.
Here’s what you need to know about reverse mortgages to help you determine if it’s a good fit for you.
New York Fed President John Williams pushed back against Wall Street hopes for quick rate cuts, predicting that would happen only when the central bank is convinced inflation is moving closer to its 2% target.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a forward who might be stashed on an opposing IR spot.
Treat yourself while sticking to your New Year's budget resolutions!
Y Combinator alum Shimmer, which offers a coaching platform for adults, has raised $2.2 million in a seed funding round led by Worklife Ventures and Seed to B. The platform aims to help adults with ADHD tackle challenges via personalized 1:1 video coaching, productivity tools and science-backed learning modules. Shimmer matches users to an ADHD coach who helps them meet goals, maintain a positive approach to change and improve productivity. The startup was founded in 2021 by CEO Christal Wang, a neurodiverse entrepreneur who dropped out of Berkeley-Haas’ MBA/MPH program to start Shimmer, and CTO Vikram Sreedhar, a Stanford graduate who previously founded a nonprofit called Make A Difference (M.A.D.).
Michigan played in the three most-watched games of the 2023 season.
Worldwide economic growth is set to slow for the third straight year in 2024 before rebounding in 2025, defying fears of a recession.
A rogue post from the SEC's official X account said bitcoin ETFs had been approved. The regulator said the tweet was the result of a "compromised" account."
Real estate services giant Fidelity National Financial has confirmed hackers stole data on 1.3 million of its customers during a November cyberattack that knocked the company offline for a week. The filing did not say what specific customer data was stolen, but said FNF is providing credit monitoring and identity theft services to affected customers, suggesting that the stolen customer information was personal or sensitive in nature. FNF said it "contained" the cyberattack on November 26 following a week-long outage that virtually froze all of the company and much of its subsidiaries' operations.
From sweet potato chips to zoodles, here's to making nutritious eating more delicious this year.
Nation state-backed hackers and criminals are using generative AI in their cyberattacks, but U.S. intelligence is also using artificial intelligence technologies to find malicious activity, according to a senior U.S. National Security Agency official. "We're seeing intelligence operators [and] criminals on those platforms," said Joyce.
Florida resident Amanda Brochu came home to find her entire driveway missing. Law enforcement officials say she was the victim of an overpayment scam.
Moose in Canada have a habit of stopping on the highways and licking salt off cars, and risk getting struck by other vehicles.
Yes, you can use a credit card on Venmo to send payments. Before you do, it's important to understand the potential costs involved.
Challenges like cord cutting, a tough ad environment, and more pressure to turn profits may prompt companies to reevaluate their portfolios.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.