Louisville organizers offering $4,000+ for best idea to slow gun violence in the city

This story discusses suicide and mental health issues. If you're in crisis, help is available: Call the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or chatting online.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can get help through the 24/7 Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. Chat with someone online at crisistextline.org.

Organizers in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood have started a contest to gather ideas to stop gun violence in the community, with a growing monetary prize for the winner.

The competition, now accepting submissions through Oct. 5, seeks the best new idea or twist on an old idea "to curb gun violence in Jefferson County," according to a contest press release. Contestants are required to submit a one-page or 500-word proposal online or through the mail, with plans that include three action steps.

A winner will be chosen in early 2024, with a cash prize of more than $4,000 on the line.

The "Curbing Gun Violence in Jefferson County Competition" was unveiled by members of the neighborhood's community council at a press conference Wednesday morning in Shawnee, where they were joined by U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey and several city officials.

Local activist Jane Emke, the project's co-chair, said activists from around Louisville are sponsoring the project and invited more organizations and individuals to contribute to the prize fund. Cynthia Thomas, president of the council, said the prize fund had started at $1,000 but sat at $4,100 by Wednesday afternoon after more pledges rolled in.

A copy of the entry form for the Curbing Gun Violence in Jefferson County Competition run by the Crescent Hill Community Council. Forms will be available online at crescenthill.us, on the CHCC's Facebook page or on paper at the Crescent Hill Library at 2762 Frankfort Ave.

Thomas said there are currently 13 judges on the panel for the contest, including Louisville Metro Police officers, Crescent Hill Library staff, Louisville Metro Councilman Andrew Owen and West End community leaders.

McGarvey, a Democrat member of the Congressional Gun Violence Protection Task Force, noted a significant number of gun deaths in the community are due to suicide. He advocated for universal background checks while addressing the media.

"Whether it is the senseless act of violence we see every day or the mass shootings that get so many of the headlines, we have to do something to end gun violence now," McGarvey said. "This is a competition saying 'Give us your ideas.'"

Maryanne Elliott has a personal connection to the cause. Her husband, former Old National Bank Senior Vice President Tommy Elliott, was killed in April in a mass shooting at the office where he worked in downtown Louisville.

"Unfortunately, I'm not unique," Elliott said. "I'm not special. I'm not different. We have all been through it."

Rose Smith, mother of Cory "Ace" Crowe Sr., spoke to a crowd at a press conference at the corner of West Market and 43rd streets announcing the launch of the Curbing Gun Violence in Jefferson County Competition contest. Crowe Sr. was shot and killed in October 2014.

The site of the press conference, at South 43rd and West Market streets, brought back painful memories for Krista Gwynn and her family as well. Her son, Christian Gwynn, was killed in a drive-by shooting by the corner while walking home in December 2019.

Gwynn was emotional as she called on legislative action.

"I am like other mothers; my husband is like other fathers," Gwynn said. "We're losing our children like they're just expendable, and they're not."

Deputy Mayor Barbara Sexton Smith, a former Metro Council representative, said an intergenerational approach from the community is important, encouraging children and people in assisted living and nursing homes to enter.

"It's a complex problem, and we want common sense solutions," she said.

Donations to the prize fund will be able to be made on the CHCC's website.

HOW TO ENTER

WHAT: Crescent Hill Community Council's "Curbing Gun Violence in Jefferson County Competition"

WHERE: Forms will be available online at crescenthill.us, on the CHCC's Facebook page or on paper at the Crescent Hill Library at 2762 Frankfort Ave. Mail completed submission forms to CHCC Curbing Gun Violence Competition, Peterson-Dumesnil House, 301 S Preston Ave. or via email to janege40@gmail.com or jdc09@att.net.

WHEN: The deadline for entries is midnight Oct. 5. The winner will be awarded Jan. 4, 2024 at the Crescent Hill Community Council Board Meeting.

RULES: Entries must be typed with minimum 10-point font and no more than one page or 500 words in length. Entries must include three action steps to implement the idea and must be "doable" with resources available in Jefferson County. Anyone can win, and there is no limit to the number of entries submitted per person.

FOR MORE INFO: Contact Jane Emke at janege40@gmail.com or call (502) 419-5587 or Joyce Connor at jdc09@att.net or (502) 387-0203.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville gun violence at center of contest in search of solutions