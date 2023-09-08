Louisville to pay $20.5M to men imprisoned for decades in wrongful conviction

Louisville Metro Government has agreed to pay $20.5 million to settle a federal lawsuit brought by two men who spent more than two decades behind bars for the 1992 murder of a 19-year-old Louisville woman in a conviction that was later overturned, attorneys for the plaintiffs said Friday.

“Today’s settlement says loudly and clearly that Keith Hardin and Jeffrey Clark are innocent, and that Louisville detectives and supervisors responsible for this injustice will be held accountable,” said Nick Brustin, an attorney representing Clark, in a Friday press release.

While the city of Louisville settled, the Meade County Sheriff’s office and the Kentucky State Police, who are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, have not. Brustin told The Courier Journal he is “hopeful” those cases will go to trial “in the next year or so.”

A spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In April 1992, Rhonda Sue Warford disappeared after going to a store in her South End neighborhood. Three days later, her body was found in a Meade County field 50 miles from her home. She had been stabbed to death. A 1992 Courier Journal article cited Meade County’s Sheriff as saying “satanic symbols were found crudely tattooed on Warford’s body” including an inverted cross and an anarchy symbol.

Investigators had focused their investigation on her boyfriend, Hardin, and his friend Clark. Louisville police detective Mark Handy testified that Hardin had sacrificed animals in a satanic ritual and had wanted to “do a human.” According to a 1992 Courier Journal article, a warrant search of Hardin’s home turned up a Satanic Bible and a Ouija board.

The two men were convicted of the murder in 1995. But in 2016, a Meade County judge released the men on bond, granting them a new trial after determining there was no credible evidence the murder was motivated by satanic practices.

Hardin was 47 and Clark was 48 at the time they were released.

In 2018, that same judge threw out the murder case entirely, saying “I hope I have done what’s right.” DNA testing showed that hair found on Warford’s sweatpants, the sole piece of physical evidence, belonged to neither man.

The police detective who led the investigation, Handy, had been found to have fabricated a witness statement in the murder case against another man, resulting in Louisville paying out an $8.5 million settlement. In 2021 Handy was sentenced to a year in prison for tampering with evidence in cases that locked up innocent people, but he was released to home incarceration after two weeks.

“Throughout the 1990s, Detective Handy’s misconduct — including taping over of recorded evidence and outright fabrications — sent numerous innocent men to prison. Despite officials’ knowledge of and complicity in these wrongful convictions, Handy continued to be rewarded and even promoted to Deputy Sheriff,” attorneys for Hardin and Clark wrote in the press release announcing the settlement Friday.

Andy Wolfson contributed additional reporting. Reach reporter Josh Wood at jwood@courier-journal.com or on Twitter at @JWoodJourno

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville settles wrongful conviction lawsuit for $20 million