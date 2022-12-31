Louisville police: 2 injured in shooting Saturday morning at Kentucky Exposition Center

A shooting was reported Saturday morning at the Kentucky Exposition Center, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched to the west wing of the Fairgrounds event venue, in the 900 block of Phillips Lane, at about 10:30 a.m., according to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. A man who had been shot was found on site and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Mitchell said, while a juvenile who had been injured with a graze wound was taken to Audubon Hospital.

The shooting "appears to be an isolated incident," Mitchell said, and no suspects have been identified. Fourth Division officers are investigating.

According to a schedule previously provided by Kentucky Venues, two events were set to take place this weekend at the Expo Center – the New Year’s Flea Market and RK Show’s Gun Show. The venue published a Facebook post about the flea market Saturday morning.

Kentucky Venues did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the shooting.

More headlines:Popular Frankfort Avenue bar damaged in overnight car crash, with 8 hospitalized

This story will be updated.

Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police: 2 injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center