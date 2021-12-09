Louisville police: 2 JCPS students charged in fatal bus stop shooting of Tyree Smith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles have been arrested in the September school bus stop shooting that left 16-year-old Tyree Smith dead and two others injured, Louisville police announced Thursday.

The announcement confirms what Tyree's mother told The Courier Journal Wednesday.

Two 16-year-old Jefferson County Public Schools students have been charged with complicity to murder, first degree assault and second degree assault, Louisville Metro Police Lt. Donny Burbrink said.

"I'm not saying we have everybody. I'm not saying we don't have everybody," he said.

He said the investigation is ongoing, but no additional information is available because the suspects are juveniles.

"We will consult with the commonwealth attorney's office on a multitude of things, including charges," Burbrink said. "So as far as what reasoning behind the charge, I can't answer what their reasoning behind it is."

In a statement to The Courier Journal, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Emily Lantz said the case "is still very preliminary in terms of moving through the judicial system."

"We are still very early in the process to see if the juveniles who were arrested are going to be tried as adults, and it is not entirely our decision," Lantz said, noting that the process of moving to try a juvenile as an adult is a multi-step process involving the County Attorney's Office, juvenile court and a grand jury.

In Kentucky, a teen who is at least 14 and has been charged with a capital offense or a Class A or B felony can be tried in adult court.

Multiple factors are considered when deciding whether to make the transfer, per state law, and the U.S. Supreme Court previously ruled juveniles cannot face the death penalty.

"To the family of Tyree Smith, I'm sorry we're here," LMPD Chief Erika Shields said. "But hopefully, in some small way, the arrests of your son's murderers will bring you a morsel of relief."

Sherita Smith said Wednesday that LMPD informed her of the arrests of two juveniles in the Sept. 22 drive-by shooting at West Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets that occurred as her son and other kids were waiting in the early morning darkness for the bus to school.

She added she and her family are grateful for the support they've received from the community, including from local leaders, "all the detectives on the case" and those who knew her son.

"I am thankful that the suspects are caught and not only do they need to be held accountable for their actions but their parents need to held accountable for their kids' actions especially when a human life was taken," she said in a text message.

Tyree was a junior at Eastern High School in Middletown, where his loved ones said he worked hard in the classroom while hoping to start playing football as he also balanced a part-time job at McDonald's on the weekends.

"What happened to Tyree Smith was tragic and left our JCPS family heartbroken," the district said Thursday in a statement. "His death impacted our entire community and raised awareness about the need for change.

It continued, "Youth violence is an issue we all must address. There is no single solution, or perfect answer. But through collaboration and unity we can find new avenues to bring hope to young people across our city."

The district added that its Security and Investigations unit has been cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

The incident left the community reeling amid another record-setting year for homicides in Louisville.

Of the more than 170 homicide victims so far in 2021, at least 22 were 17 years old or younger, according to LMPD data. And six homicide suspects — almost 9% of those identified by police — were age 17 or under, LMPD data shows.

Community groups announced everything from monetary rewards for information to plans to send men to protect bus stops in the wake of the shooting.

Jefferson County Public Schools officials knew shots had been fired near the bus stop two weeks before the fatal shooting of Tyree, a previous Courier Journal report found. Following Tyree's death, JCPS permanently moved the bus stop, district spokesman Mark Hebert said at the time.

Comments made by Shields in the aftermath of the shooting also sparked a renewed debate over whether there should be school resource officers in JCPS.

This story will be updated.

