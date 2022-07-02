Louisville police say 'altercation' Saturday left 1 man dead and 2 women hospitalized

Louisville Metro Police's homicide unit is investigating a Saturday "altercation" that left one individual dead and two others hospitalized, the department said.

Second Division officers were dispatched just before 11 a.m. on a "trouble run involving several individuals," according to a statement from LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. Thos officers "found that some type of altercation had occurred," Ellis said, that had resulted in the death of a man, who was pronounced dead on site.

Two women who had been injured were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, Ellis said, with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

In a phone call Saturday afternoon following the statement, Ellis said he was currently unable to confirm any additional details, including the nature of the incident and whether any arrests had taken place.

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating the case, Ellis said, though he could not yet confirm whether the case would be classified as a homicide or whether any arrests had taken place following the incident.

