Louisville police make arrest in fatal shootings outside downtown bar

A man has been charged in last month's downtown Louisville shootings that left two people dead and several others injured.

Arthur Simson, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and four counts of second-degree assault in the shooting outside Southern Restaurant and Lounge, according to a statement posted Friday on Facebook by Louisville Metro Police. The post called him the "primary aggressor" in the shootings, the post stated.

The shootings occurred in the early morning of Aug. 27 outside the bar, 301 W. Market St.. LMPD officers responded at approximately 3 a.m. and found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene, police officials previously said. The altercation started between restaurant-goers and people on the street, LMPD said.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the dead as Terrance Bethel, 37, who died at the scene, and Colby Banks, 35, who died shortly after he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The restaurant was hosting an event called "Southern's Last Rodeo," and it had said in Facebook post that it would be temporarily closing and moving to a new location.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Rae Johnson contributed.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police arrest man in Southern Restaurant and Lounge shooting