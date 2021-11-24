Louisville police arrest man in connection with fatal 2020 shooting in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested and charged a man Tuesday in connection with a deadly August 2020 shooting on 17th Street in Portland.

Courtecy Miles, 38, faces charges of murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the Aug. 1, 2020, shooting of Brian Keith Cardwell, according to an arrest citation.

Detectives interviewed a witness who said he had dropped off Cardwell and Miles, known as "Chicago," at Cardwell's residence prior to the shooting, the citation says.

Miles allegedly then shot Cardwell multiple times, and police found Cardwell's body that afternoon in the residence in the 500 block of North 17th Street, according to the citation.

Miles was seen on video surveillance cameras at "multiple locations" following the shooting and seen fleeing Cardwell's residence with a gun and a bag containing Cardwell's property, the arrest citation says.

Cardwell was 34 years old, worked as a drywall hanger for Ballard Drywall and had three children, according to his obituary.

Miles, whose home address is unknown, did not have an attorney immediately listed in online court records and was scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing Wednesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville crime: Man charged with Aug. 1, 2020, Brian Cardwell murder