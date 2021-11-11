Louisville police arrest suspect in numerous carjackings and business robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police announced Thursday the arrest of a man who allegedly committed several carjackings and a business robbery over the past few weeks.

Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez, who court records indicate is 19 years old and from Louisville, has been charged in connection with the following incidents, according to LMPD:

An Oct. 26 carjacking and shooting at a convenience store near National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive in Fairdale. A 16-year-old boy was wounded in the shooting, and the boy's mother was driving the car that Mayorga-Sanchez allegedly then stole, according to police.

An Oct. 28 carjacking in the 9100 block of Minors Lane at The Outlet Powered by Zappos store.

A Nov. 4 carjacking near a Burger King in the 5600 block of New Cut Road

A Nov. 4 carjacking near the Park Place Apartments in the 7300 block of Cogan Boulevard

A Nov. 8 robbery of the Valero in the 4900 block of Terry Road

A vehicle that was stolen on an unspecified date from a Domino's Pizza location in the 8400 block of Preston Highway in Okolona

During a Thursday morning press conference, officials with LMPD's Robbery Unit said Mayorga-Sanchez was arrested Tuesday after he ran from a Dollar General in the 8700 block of National Turnpike.

Officers later apprehended him at a car wash and found a stolen firearm in his possession, and Mayorga-Sanches provided a "full confession" to the crimes, according to LMPD.

Mayorga-Sanchez, whose case was not immediately available in online court records, has been charged with five counts of first-degree robbery along with two counts of fleeing and evading police, first-degree assault, receiving stolen property (firearm) and automobile theft, according to LMPD.

His case may get moved to federal court, police said Thursday, adding that the man "terrorized" people who were often on their way to work in vehicles.

It was not immediately clear whether Mayorga-Sanchez had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

How many carjackings have occurred in Louisville in 2021?

Following the Oct. 26 carjacking in Fairdale, LMPD said the city had seen 209 carjackings this year, while all of 2020 saw 211 carjackings.

The three carjackings that allegedly occurred following the Oct. 26 incident mean Louisville has surpassed 2020's total.

The department investigated 101 carjackings in 2018 and 80 carjackings in 2019, and the LMPD numbers do not include incidents in other police jurisdictions such as St. Matthews and Jeffersontown.

