Louisville police: Body of a man found by kayaker in Ohio River during Hike, Bike & Paddle

The confluence of the Ohio River and Beargrass Creek as seen from the water. June 20, 2022

The body of a 56-year-old man was found in the Ohio River on Monday during the city's Hike, Bike & Paddle event, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said on Tuesday the person appeared to be "middle-aged" man.

And in a release Tuesday night from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the man was identified as 56-year-old Christopher Wectawski, of Prospect. Ellis had previously said the circumstances of Wectawski's death were unknown, but the release from deputy coroner Sam Rogers said they were "consistent with drowning" pending the autopsy.

The Hike, Bike & Paddle event is in its 18th year, according to a release from the city, and is aimed at encouraging people in Louisville to be active and make healthy lifestyle choices while getting out in the community. Kayakers took to the waters of the Ohio River on Monday as part of the event, which also included an 18.2-mile bike ride and several routes for hikers.

For subscribers:Half of Jenkins Eliason, the go-to designers for Kentucky's elite, likely headed to prison

This story will be updated.

Contact Caleb Stultz at cstultz@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Caleb_Stultz.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police: Body found in Ohio River at Hike, Bike & Paddle