Louisville police charge 2 suspects in connection with assault outside O'Shea's Irish Pub

Update: Louisville Metro Police charged Matthew Paul Thompson, 35, in August 2020 with complicity to second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault causing minor injury. Thompson, of Louisville, has a pretrial conference scheduled for later in January 2023 and a trial currently set to begin in March 2023.

Dewitt Laron Thomas, 37, was charged in November 2020 and charged with the same offenses as Thompson but later agreed to plead guilty to only the charge of fourth-degree assault causing minor injury. Thomas was sentenced in August 2021 to two years of conditional discharge, with a 12-month jail sentence possible if he reoffends during that time.

The three victims survived, but one was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for several days and needed surgery for a head injury, according to an arrest citation.

The original story from June 2020 is below.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it is seeking two suspects in connection with an assault that happened early Friday morning outside O’Shea’s Irish Pub in the Highlands.

A video that LMPD shared on Facebook shows the physical altercation happening about 3 a.m. Friday among several people standing outside of O'Shea's, 956 Baxter Ave.

At the start of the roughly 45-second video, a man in a white hat punches another person into the street and then knocks down a second person who does not get up from the ground.

The same suspect in the white hat, whom LMPD said may be named “Matt,” then punches again the first person, who falls onto the road and remains motionless.

A second suspect, wearing a dark Lamar Jackson jersey, then appears to hit a third person, and the two suspects are seen kicking that person on the ground as a bar employee comes outside and attempts to break up the altercation.

Several bystanders are seen watching the fight.

The video does not include audio, and police did not say what may have led to the assault.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it is seeking two suspects who assaulted three people about 3 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, outside of O'Shea's Irish Pub, 956 Baxter Ave., in the Highlands.

LMPD said one of the victims is still in the hospital in an Intensive Care Unit and is “unable to communicate with us.”

All three victims required medical treatment, according to LMPD.

An LMPD spokesman said both suspects will be charged with second-degree assault if they are apprehended.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LMPD’s anonymous crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

